Copa Airlines Expands Fort Lauderdale–Panama Service With New Daily Nonstop Flights

Copa Airlines is expanding its presence in South Florida with new daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tocumen International Airport in Panama City beginning December 8, 2025. The increase from five weekly flights to daily service strengthens Copa’s Hub of the Americas® and its role as a major connector between North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Copa first launched the Fort Lauderdale route in 2014 as its tenth U.S. destination and has marked continuous growth in the region. The flight will maintain its current schedule, departing Fort Lauderdale at 5:09 p.m. and arriving in Panama City at 8:13 p.m. local time, offering convenient evening departures for business and leisure travelers.

“Copa Airlines is proud to continue strengthening the connection between Fort Lauderdale and destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said David DeFossey, Regional Commercial Manager for North America. “The move to daily service reaffirms our commitment to cultural exchange, economic growth and the world-class experience our passengers expect.”

The airline’s expansion aligns with significant demand in South Florida, where Fort Lauderdale draws a large and diverse population, including many travelers with ties across the region. Copa continues to receive industry accolades for operational performance, including recognition as the most punctual airline in Latin America in 2025.

Fort Lauderdale officials note that additional international service contributes to the region's economic impact and provides more travel options for the 35 million passengers who use the airport annually.

Passengers traveling between Fort Lauderdale, Panama City and Copa’s broader network can book travel through the airline’s established reservation channels.