Air Canada Adds New Halifax–Brussels Nonstop Route, Expanding Transatlantic Access for Atlantic Canada

Air Canada will launch new nonstop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Brussels Airport beginning in June 2026. The seasonal route will operate three times weekly through early September, creating a direct connection between Atlantic Canada and one of Europe’s major diplomatic and commercial centers.

The airline plans to use a narrowbody aircraft with both Premium and Economy cabins. Airport officials said the added service strengthens Halifax’s international reach and aligns with regional strategies focused on tourism growth, business development, and increased global connectivity.

Air Canada noted that the schedule will support onward travel across Europe and Africa through partner carriers in Brussels. The airline also emphasized that the route is positioned to attract inbound visitors from Belgium and neighboring European markets, offering a more efficient entry point into Nova Scotia.

Provincial leaders highlighted Belgium’s role as a key trading partner and said the new route complements long-term plans to expand export opportunities and economic ties abroad. The service becomes Air Canada’s second direct international destination from Halifax.

Flights will depart Halifax on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from mid-June through early September, with return service from Brussels on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays within the same timeframe.