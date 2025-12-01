Porter Airlines Launches New Toronto–Nassau Flights, Expanding Service to The Bahamas

Porter Airlines has launched new roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), marking the start of its expanded winter schedule to popular sun destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and the Cayman Islands. The inaugural flight departed today, with seasonal frequency increasing to daily service beginning Dec. 12.

Additional Canadian gateways will follow, with nonstop service from Ottawa beginning Dec. 13 and Montreal starting Feb. 5—broadening direct access to The Bahamas and supporting increased winter demand from across Eastern Canada.

Flights are operated on Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two cabin layout with no middle seats and standard onboard amenities including free, fast Wi-Fi, complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and premium Canadian snacks. PorterReserve fares offer additional flexibility, priority services, and two checked bags, while passengers in all fare classes can select fresh meals and cocktails on board.

“Porter is now the better way of getting to The Bahamas,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “Our distinct approach to service means passengers can enter vacation mode long before landing in Nassau.”

Tourism and airport leaders in The Bahamas and Canada welcomed the launch, citing strengthened connectivity, economic benefits, and expanded options for travelers. VIPorter members can redeem points for Nassau travel starting at 10,000 points each way.

Porter now offers an extensive winter schedule across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Florida, Arizona, and California. Full schedules are available at flyporter.com.