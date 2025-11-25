Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Board Elects 2026 Officers

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Board of Directors has elected its officers for 2026, selecting Mark Uncapher to serve as chairperson and Alex Vogel to serve as vice chairperson. The action took place during the board’s November 19 meeting. Felice C. Smith was re-elected to continue serving as the board’s secretary and will maintain her role as a vice president of the Airports Authority. All positions are for one-year terms beginning in January.

Uncapher, appointed to the board by the governor of Maryland, serves as executive director of the Fiber Optic Sensing Association. An attorney admitted to the New York and D.C. bars, he is a graduate of New York Law School and George Washington University. His career includes service as counsel to the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on government management, senior leadership roles at the Information Technology Association of America and Stateside Associates, and a decade as chair of the Montgomery County Republican Party. He also served on the Federal Communications Commission presidential transition team in 2000–2001.