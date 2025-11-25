Naples Airport Authority Appoints New Noise Compatibility Committee Leadership for 2025–26

The Naples Airport Authority’s Noise Compatibility Committee (NCC) has elected its leadership team for the 2025–26 term. During its November meeting, the committee selected Chris Auron as chair and Chuck Berkebile as vice chair.

Auron, a Naples resident since 2011, is an accomplished pilot and FAA-certified aircraft mechanic with a professional background in software development, including recent work in health data analytics and artificial intelligence. He served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and later in the Arizona Army National Guard. Appointed to the NCC in 2019 and reappointed in 2023, he represents the geographic area northwest of the airport and has previously served in both chair and vice chair roles.

Berkebile, appointed earlier this year, serves as the committee’s active pilot representative. He brings more than 35 years of aviation experience and currently flies Boeing 787 aircraft for American Airlines. His career includes time as a flight instructor and cargo pilot, with operational experience at noise-sensitive airports such as London Heathrow and Orange County, California. He is also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

The NCC is composed of nine volunteers who monitor aircraft noise, evaluate impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, and make recommendations on mitigation strategies for consideration by the Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. Members represent local government, general aviation pilots, and six geographic areas around the airport.

The committee also reviewed ongoing outreach efforts, including the Fly Safe Fly Quiet program first launched in 2012. The initiative encourages pilots to observe recommended quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., achieving more than 98 percent compliance.

During the meeting, members adopted the 2026 meeting schedule, which includes sessions on February 26, May 7, and November 5, along with a workshop scheduled for March 26.