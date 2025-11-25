Toledo Express Airport Adds New Allegiant Nonstop Service to Sarasota Bradenton

Toledo travelers now have a new low-cost nonstop gateway to Florida’s Gulf Coast. Allegiant has launched service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport — here’s what the new route means for both airports.
Nov. 25, 2025

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority marked the start of new Allegiant service between Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). The route expands Allegiant’s Florida network from Toledo to four destinations, offering travelers another nonstop option to the Gulf Coast.

Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said the service responds to strong regional demand. Sarasota remains a popular leisure market for northwest Ohio travelers seeking warm-weather vacations, weekend getaways, and extended winter stays.

SRQ, the primary gateway to Sarasota, Bradenton, and surrounding communities, continues to see strong growth fueled by sustained interest in the region’s beaches, arts, and cultural attractions. Paul Hoback Jr., President and CEO of SRQ, said the new service further connects the two regions while offering Toledo travelers easier access to the Gulf Coast.

Toledo Express positions itself as a convenient alternative to larger airports, emphasizing proximity parking, reduced wait times, and streamlined access for local passengers.

