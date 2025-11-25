O’Hare Airport Adds Jabbrrbox and Regus Work Pods Across Terminals 1–3

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has expanded its passenger amenities with the installation of new Jabbrrbox work pods, developed in partnership with International Workplace Group’s Regus brand. The first phase includes four single-user Jabbrrbox 4U pods and one wheelchair-accessible Jabbrrbox 4ALL unit, located throughout Terminals 1, 2, and 3. The deployment is part of an ongoing effort to bring flexible, technology-enabled workspace solutions to major travel hubs.

O’Hare’s high passenger volume—serving more than 80 million travelers annually—creates strong demand for private, distraction-free locations for working on the go. The collaboration extends the Regus network beyond traditional office environments, giving members and business travelers additional access points to professional workspace while connecting airports to the broader shift toward hybrid work models.

“These installations at O’Hare demonstrate how flexible work is evolving,” said Jeremy Jennings, Joint CEO of Jabbrrbox. “Our pods bring productivity and privacy to public spaces, while Regus provides global scale. Together, we’re making professional-quality workspace available anywhere.”

Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Michael McMurray said the work pods add meaningful value for travelers who need quiet, functional space away from crowded gate areas. “As one of the world’s busiest airports, it’s important that we offer travelers comfortable workspaces when they are away from their offices and homes,” McMurray said. “We’re pleased to welcome Jabbrrbox and IWG to O’Hare and hope passengers find these private spaces helpful.”

According to Jabbrrbox leadership, the ORD installation features the most advanced generation of its units, incorporating streamlined digital integration, QR-based instant booking, extendable sessions, and ADA-compliant accessibility in the 4ALL model.

Regus parent company International Workplace Group, which operates more than 5,000 locations worldwide, views airports as a natural extension of its network as hybrid work becomes standard practice. “We are excited to expand further into travel hubs like O’Hare,” said Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG. “As flexible work continues to grow, we’re enabling our members to stay productive no matter where they are.”

The new work pods can be reserved in advance or booked on demand using QR codes at each unit. Sessions can be extended directly from the pod interface, offering flexibility for travelers with variable schedules.