San Diego International Airport Launches SAN Pass for Non-Ticketed Terminal Access

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has introduced SAN Pass, a program that allows non-ticketed visitors to access post-security areas in Terminals 1 and 2. The initiative provides community members an opportunity to meet travelers at the gate, accompany departing passengers, or visit the airport’s dining, retail, and art spaces without holding a boarding pass.

Residents and visitors can apply for a free SAN Pass up to seven days before their planned visit. The Airport Authority issues a limited number of passes each day on a first-come, first-served basis, pending Transportation Security Administration approval.

Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said the program expands the airport’s role as a community gateway. “If you’ve ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying, this program offers that opportunity,” Becker said. “We’re excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way.”

To apply, visitors provide identifying information that must match a TSA-approved photo ID. Approved participants receive their digital SAN Pass via email and must present it at the general screening line along with their REAL ID. Printed copies are not accepted. SAN Pass participants follow standard TSA screening procedures and are not eligible for PreCheck, CLEAR, or other expedited programs.

The program is intended solely for non-travelers. Each minor requires their own pass and must be accompanied by an approved adult SAN Pass holder, with one adult permitted to escort up to three minors.

The launch of SAN Pass adds a new dimension to the passenger experience at SAN as the airport continues its multi-year modernization efforts, including the phased development of the new Terminal 1.