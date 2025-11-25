San Diego International Airport Deploys Predictive Energy Automation Through Critical Loop Partnership

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has selected Critical Loop to operationalize a portion of its energy infrastructure, deploying a software-driven system designed to reduce peak demand, strengthen grid resiliency, and improve long-term energy efficiency at one of the nation’s busiest single-runway airports.

The partnership centers on Critical Loop’s unified power control platform, which manages SAN’s battery energy storage system alongside on-site solar resources. Using a machine learning model, the platform forecasts power usage and enables proactive load management, allowing the airport to shift demand away from peak periods and reduce operational costs. The automation also monitors system health to support timely maintenance and uninterrupted performance across the airport’s energy assets.

While SAN owns the battery systems, Critical Loop provides predictive control and monitoring through proprietary software installed on an on-site controller. Airport officials said the technology will help lower peak-period draw on the regional grid, improve sustainability outcomes, and support more efficient use of renewable energy.

“San Diego Airport is setting a new standard for energy efficiency,” said Bala Ramamurthy, CEO and co-founder of Critical Loop. “Our predictive software and battery technology work together to cut peak demand, lower costs, and support a smarter grid.”

Cogan Semler, Energy and Water Manager at SAN, said the system provides a new level of operational visibility. “Working with Critical Loop gives us real-time insights and control over our energy use, helping us operate smarter, reduce grid stress, and make sustainable choices for the airport and our community,” he said.

Critical Loop’s deployment aligns with SAN’s broader infrastructure modernization efforts, including the multi-phase development of the New Terminal 1 and ongoing sustainability initiatives managed by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.