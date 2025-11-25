Knoxville Airport Names Samuel Shaffer Chief Director of Public Safety

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority has selected Samuel Shaffer as its next Chief Director of Public Safety, following an executive search conducted by ADK Consulting & Executive Search. Shaffer will oversee all safety and security operations at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), including law enforcement, aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF), and emergency medical services.

Shaffer brings more than 25 years of law enforcement and emergency response experience, most recently serving as a captain with the Knoxville Police Department. In that role, he oversaw Homeland Security, Special Events, the development of the Real Time Information Center, and served as a key liaison to McGhee Tyson Airport.

Before joining KPD, Shaffer spent six years with the Knoxville Fire Department, working across engine operations, heavy/technical rescue, and the hazardous materials team. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation administration from Utah Valley University, along with certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician.

“For decades, I have aspired to serve in public safety at McGhee Tyson Airport,” Shaffer said. “I’m honored to join a dedicated team and look forward to contributing to their continued success as the airport grows and evolves.”