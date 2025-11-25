San Luis Obispo County Names Tim O’Keeffe Deputy Director of Operations & Maintenance

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports has appointed Tim O’Keeffe as its new Deputy Director of Operations & Maintenance, effective Nov. 23. O’Keeffe steps into the role as longtime Deputy Director Craig Piper prepares to retire after 25 years of service.

O’Keeffe was selected following a competitive recruitment process and was recognized for his alignment with the department’s values and long-term operational priorities. Airport Director Courtney Johnson said his leadership approach — grounded in collaboration, accountability, and respect — supports the airport system’s focus on operational reliability and customer experience.

O’Keeffe brings extensive knowledge of airfield operations, safety oversight, and team development. He will lead the Operations & Maintenance Division for both San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and Oceano Airport, overseeing day-to-day performance, continuity of operations, and facility integrity. He enters the position under a planned transition designed to maintain stability ahead of Piper’s retirement in May 2026.

The Department also recognized Piper for his long-standing contributions and leadership in maintaining safe and efficient operations across the county’s airport system.