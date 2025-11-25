San Luis Obispo County Names Tim O’Keeffe Deputy Director of Operations & Maintenance

San Luis Obispo County Airport is entering a new chapter. With a longtime leader set to retire, a new deputy director has been appointed to guide operations and maintenance across the region’s airport system. Here’s what airport leaders need to know.
The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports has appointed Tim O’Keeffe as its new Deputy Director of Operations & Maintenance, effective Nov. 23. O’Keeffe steps into the role as longtime Deputy Director Craig Piper prepares to retire after 25 years of service.

O’Keeffe was selected following a competitive recruitment process and was recognized for his alignment with the department’s values and long-term operational priorities. Airport Director Courtney Johnson said his leadership approach — grounded in collaboration, accountability, and respect — supports the airport system’s focus on operational reliability and customer experience.

O’Keeffe brings extensive knowledge of airfield operations, safety oversight, and team development. He will lead the Operations & Maintenance Division for both San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and Oceano Airport, overseeing day-to-day performance, continuity of operations, and facility integrity. He enters the position under a planned transition designed to maintain stability ahead of Piper’s retirement in May 2026.

The Department also recognized Piper for his long-standing contributions and leadership in maintaining safe and efficient operations across the county’s airport system.

