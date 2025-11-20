Guadalajara International Airport Expands ARFF Capabilities with New Oshkosh Striker 6x6

Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) is enhancing its aircraft rescue and firefighting capabilities with the addition of a new Oshkosh Airport Products Striker® 6x6 ARFF vehicle. The order continues a longstanding partnership with Oshkosh that dates back more than 20 years and solidifies GDL’s status as a fully Oshkosh-equipped ARFF operation.

GDL first deployed an Oshkosh ARFF unit in 2002 and now maintains a fleet that includes multiple 4x4 and 6x6 Striker models, several equipped with Snozzle® High Reach Extendable Turrets. The airport cites product reliability, advanced firefighting technology and strong local support from Oshkosh’s dealer ATEPSA as key factors in its ongoing commitment to the brand.

“Operational safety and uninterrupted service are essential for an airport connecting millions of passengers across Mexico and beyond,” said Robert Colon, Associate Manager of International Sales at Oshkosh Airport Products. “The new Striker 6x6 ensures Guadalajara is prepared to respond to complex emergencies across its airport grounds and surrounding terrain.”

Key Features of the Striker 6x6

Scania DC16 670 HP engine

Hydraulic 10kW electric generator for mission-critical power

Oshkosh Eco-EFP™ foam system

Two preconnected handlines

1,250 GPM low-attack bumper turret with Hydrochem nozzle

1,250 GPM roof turret

Dual agent hose reel and air hose reel

Electric cord reel for extended operations

The vehicle is scheduled for delivery in December 2025, followed by on-site commissioning and operator training from Oshkosh Airport Products’ International Field Service Representatives.

“ATEPSA has proudly represented Oshkosh in Mexico for over two decades,” said Eduardo Palacio Hasson, General Manager and President of ATEPSA. “Our proximity and expanded service facilities in Guadalajara ensure immediate support and mission readiness for GDL’s fleet.”