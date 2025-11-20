Denver International Airport Appoints Chris Herndon as Chief Commercial Officer

Denver International Airport (DEN) has named Chris Herndon as its next Chief Commercial Officer/Executive Vice President, bringing a blend of public-sector leadership, aviation experience and strategic commercial insight to one of the nation’s busiest airports. Herndon will begin his new role on Dec. 15, 2025.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Herndon will oversee the airport’s commercial business units, including concessions, airline affairs, the on-airport hotel, rental car operations and key administrative functions such as procurement, contracting and risk management. The role is central to DEN’s long-term revenue strategy as the airport continues major capital improvements and prepares for sustained passenger growth.

Herndon served 12 years on the Denver City Council, including two years as Council President, where he helped negotiate city budgets exceeding $1 billion and represented DEN in regional policy and development discussions. He also previously served on the airport’s Management Advisory Council, contributing to decisions on commercial planning and future infrastructure needs.

His aviation experience includes time with United Airlines in commercial operations, where he oversaw ramp and hub activity at one of the carrier’s largest stations.

“Chris brings a unique blend of government leadership, commercial acumen and firsthand aviation experience,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “His ability to build partnerships and drive strategic growth will help strengthen DEN’s position as a global gateway.”

Herndon holds degrees from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Webster University and the University of Colorado Denver. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.