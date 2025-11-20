San Diego International Airport Deploys Predictive Energy Platform to Cut Peak Demand and Boost Grid Resilience

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has partnered with energy-tech firm Critical Loop to deploy a predictive, software-driven power control system that will manage the airport’s battery energy storage assets in real time. The implementation positions SAN as the first airport in the United States to operationalize an automated, campus-wide power optimization platform — a move that could save millions in peak-reduction costs while advancing broader sustainability and resiliency goals.

The airport will use Critical Loop’s unified power control platform to coordinate operations between its battery energy storage system and on-site solar assets. Using machine-learning forecasting, the system predicts demand and adjusts load automatically to reduce peak-hour consumption, improve energy reliability and ease overall grid congestion in the region.

While SAN owns the battery infrastructure, Critical Loop operates the system through a software-based controller that manages, monitors and automates performance. The platform also provides real-time insights into system health and predictive maintenance alerts, designed to keep critical airport infrastructure stable during high-demand periods.

“San Diego Airport is setting a new standard for energy efficiency,” said Bala Ramamurthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Critical Loop. “Our predictive software and battery technology work together to cut peak demand, lower costs and support a smarter grid.”

Airport leadership said the partnership aligns with long-term goals for sustainable operations and improved control of utility consumption.

“Working with Critical Loop gives us real-time insights and control over our energy use, helping us operate smarter, reduce grid stress and make sustainable choices for the airport and our community,” said Cogan Semler, Energy and Water Manager for San Diego International Airport.

The project comes as SAN nears completion of its New Terminal 1 initiative, which will deliver 30 gates and significantly expand the airport’s energy footprint. As demand increases, the airport has emphasized the importance of systems that strengthen operational reliability while supporting California’s clean-energy objectives.