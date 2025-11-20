Frontier Adds Four New Routes for Early 2026, Expanding Low-Fare Access Across Major U.S. Markets

Frontier Airlines is expanding its domestic network in early 2026 with four new nonstop routes across seven U.S. airports, adding low-fare options in New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Utah and Arizona. The new service includes new links between major metro areas and secondary markets, supporting the carrier’s continuing strategy to grow in high-demand leisure and VFR corridors.

Beginning January 21, 2026, Frontier will launch thrice-weekly service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Orlando International Airport. On January 22, twice-weekly flights between Salt Lake City International Airport and Tucson International Airport will begin. Two additional routes start on February 13: Miami International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Orlando International Airport to Pensacola International Airport.

“These new routes will offer consumers more affordable connections across the United States beginning in early 2026,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines. “With our ultra-low fares and enhanced customer experience, we look forward to showing travelers why The New Frontier is quickly becoming America’s Low Fare Airline.”

Frontier continues to invest in product upgrades. Recent enhancements include UpFront Plus seating with additional legroom and guaranteed empty middle seats, unlimited companion travel for high-tier loyalty members, and the planned introduction of First Class seating in early 2026. The carrier’s updated FRONTIER Miles program allows members to earn miles based on spending, with family pooling available for elite members.

The new routes include:

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

• Orlando (MCO) — begins Jan. 21, 2026; 3x weekly

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

• Newark (EWR) — begins Jan. 21, 2026; 3x weekly

• Pensacola (PNS) — begins Feb. 13, 2026; 2x weekly

Pensacola International Airport (PNS)

• Orlando (MCO) — begins Feb. 13, 2026; 2x weekly

Miami International Airport (MIA)

• Chicago O’Hare (ORD) — begins Feb. 13, 2026; 3x weekly

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

• Miami (MIA) — begins Feb. 13, 2026; 3x weekly

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

• Tucson (TUS) — begins Jan. 22, 2026; 2x weekly

Tucson International Airport (TUS)

• Salt Lake City (SLC) — begins Jan. 22, 2026; 2x weekly

Frequencies and schedules are subject to change.