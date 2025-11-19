Monterey Regional Airport Names Chris Morello Executive Director, Advancing Terminal Replacement Program

The Monterey Peninsula Airport District has selected Chris Morello as the next Executive Director of Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), following a nationwide search. Morello has served in multiple roles at MRY over the past 18 years, including Deputy Executive Director since 2022 and Interim Executive Director since June 2025. The Board will consider her employment agreement during its December 11 meeting.

Morello becomes the first woman to lead the airport in its 84-year history.

“Ms. Morello’s leadership, track record, strong community connections, and extensive planning experience will ensure the continued success of MRY during construction of the Replacement Passenger Terminal,” said Carl Miller, Chair of the MPAD Board. “Her familiarity with every major project since 2007 makes her the ideal choice as Executive Director.”

Throughout her tenure, Morello has contributed to major operational, planning, and customer-experience improvements at the airport, including advancements in safety, efficiency, business and community partnership development, and the recent launch of new nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare. She also played a central role in the FAA-required Safety Enhancement Program, which will conclude when the airport’s new terminal opens in June 2027.

“I am honored to take on the role of Executive Director and to build on the incredible legacy of the airport’s former executive directors,” Morello said. “Working together with our board, staff, and partners, we can continue to strengthen MRY’s infrastructure and deliver world-class services for travelers and aviation tenants.”

As Executive Director, Morello will lead airport operations, development, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement for Monterey Regional Airport. She will report to the five-member publicly elected board and represent the airport in regional and national aviation forums.

The search process was conducted by ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a firm specializing in aviation industry placements.