ABM Launches “ABM Experience Solutions” to Expand Human-Centred Guest Experience Capabilities

ABM has expanded its global guest experience capabilities with the launch of ABM Experience Solutions (AX), a new brand offering created through the integration and rebranding of Blackjack Promotions. The move strengthens ABM’s ability to deliver creative, people-focused, and experiential services for clients across the UK and Ireland, while supporting future international growth.

Blackjack Promotions, acquired by ABM in 2013, has been a leading provider of travel-retail staffing and experiential marketing for three decades. Its capabilities now form the foundation of ABM Experience Solutions, which will support airports, venues, retail environments, and commercial spaces seeking more personalised and emotionally resonant customer experiences.

“This brand integration is about more than a name change — it’s about unlocking opportunity,” said Richard Sykes, Senior Vice President & President, ABM UK & Ireland. “By integrating that legacy through the ABM brand, we’re strengthening our UK and Ireland expertise and creating a platform for future growth internationally.”

ABM Experience Solutions will focus on four core pillars:

People: Brand-aligned staffing and ambassador programs

Experiential: Immersive, activation-driven brand environments

Learning & Development: Custom training solutions and service-focused development

Service Design & Consultancy: Strategic advisory to optimize customer journeys and workforce planning

“Our clients value the creativity, flexibility, and personal service that have defined Blackjack Promotions,” added Leanne Nutter, Retail & Brand Director, ABM. “Now we’re able to pair that expertise with the stability and multinational reach of ABM.”

The AX launch aligns with ABM’s brand platform, Driving possibility, together, and reflects the company’s broader shift toward delivering integrated, human-centered solutions supported by data, technology, and operational expertise.

“The capabilities of this specialized team reflect how our brand continues to grow beyond traditional facility service delivery,” said Cary Bainbridge, Chief Marketing Officer for ABM. “We’re investing in solutions that create genuine connection between people, places, and possibilities.”

Founded in 1995, Blackjack Promotions built a strong presence across more than 20 UK airports and earned a significant role in connecting brands with travelers. Through ABM Experience Solutions, that legacy will extend into a broader multinational service offering under the ABM umbrella.