ACI World Identifies Five Passenger Experience Trends Airports Must Prepare for in 2026

Airports Council International (ACI) World has released the latest findings from its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Global Traveller Survey, offering a data-driven look at how passenger expectations will evolve heading into 2026. The sixth edition of the report is based on responses from more than 4,100 travellers across 30 countries and serves as a global benchmark for long-term behavior, preferences and satisfaction drivers.

According to the new analysis, passenger needs are shifting toward more human-centered experiences, stronger emotional connection, and a greater emphasis on comfort and well-being. While technology remains central to streamlining processes, travellers increasingly value a balance between digital efficiency and empathetic, proactive staff support.

Key Trends Highlighted for 2026

• Human-centered interactions

Travellers place growing value on empathy, clear guidance and genuine assistance. While 44% of respondents said airport staff demonstrate empathy today and 48% noted proactive support, the data suggests a significant opportunity for airports to differentiate by investing in human engagement.

• Technology and personalization

Willingness to use biometric solutions has climbed sharply to 72% in 2025, up from 57% in 2021. Interest is also rising in off-airport processes such as remote check-in and off-airport bag drop, supporting a “ready-to-fly” model that minimizes airport-day friction.

• Memorable, localized experiences

Travellers place high value on touches that convey a sense of place. Forty-four percent said local food helps them connect to a region, and 40% view local products as reflective of a destination’s identity. Airports that pair operational efficiency with memorable local elements report the strongest satisfaction scores.

• Well-being and comfort

Quiet, clean, thoughtfully designed spaces continue to positively influence how travellers perceive an airport. Amenities supporting calm, rest and comfort contribute directly to higher satisfaction.

• Sustainability with visible community benefit

Passengers respond most positively to sustainability initiatives grounded in local impact. Nearly half (49%) said support for regional tourism drives the greatest community value, followed by job creation (42%). While environmental efforts matter, travellers primarily associate airport social impact with economic opportunity and connectivity.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said the findings show a clear industry shift: passengers want seamless processes powered by technology, but not at the expense of human connection, localized experiences or a sense of emotional ease. He noted that airports poised to lead in 2026 will merge efficiency with empathy, personalization and a stronger sense of place.

The 2025 edition of the ASQ Global Traveller Survey was supported by IDEMIA as Platinum Advisory Partner and by NACO and Plaza Premium Group as Premium Sponsors.