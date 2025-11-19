Hooker Municipal Airport Completes $1M Fuel System Upgrade to Support Future Growth

Hooker Municipal Airport and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) marked a major infrastructure milestone with the opening of the airport’s new self-service 100LL and Jet A fuel system. The upgrade was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 17 and is designed to significantly improve reliability, safety and operational capacity for a broad spectrum of general aviation users.

Airport leaders said the project replaces aging fuel tanks that no longer met modern performance or safety expectations. The former Jet A tank had already been removed from service, and the 100LL system required ongoing maintenance. The new pump system provides a modern fueling capability able to serve single-engine piston aircraft, turbine-powered agricultural operations and medical transport helicopters, among others.

ODAA Executive Director Grayson Ardies said the project reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure across Oklahoma, noting that improved fueling capabilities can help attract more pilots and businesses to the region. The roughly $1 million initiative was jointly funded by the ODAA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the airport sponsor.

Local officials emphasized the community-wide benefits of the improvement. Mayor Aaron Witt described the project as a “major step forward” in supporting reliable airport operations and long-term growth for the city.

The upgrade is part of ODAA’s five-year Airport Construction Program, which helps communities modernize facilities through state, federal and local partnerships. Hooker Municipal Airport covers 364 acres west of downtown Hooker, with a 3,311-foot runway, nine based aircraft and roughly 6,000 annual takeoffs and landings.