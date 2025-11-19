JetBlue Adds New Boston Service to Barcelona and Milan for Summer 2026

JetBlue announced plans to further expand its transatlantic network in 2026 with new daily summer seasonal service from Boston Logan International Airport to Milan Malpensa Airport and Barcelona–El Prat Airport. Barcelona service is scheduled to begin April 16, 2026, followed by Milan on May 11, 2026. The new flights will be available for purchase beginning November 20.

The additions mark JetBlue’s first service to Italy and its second destination in Spain from Boston, reinforcing the airline’s position as a leading leisure carrier in New England. During the 2026 summer season, JetBlue will serve nine European destinations from Boston, building on last year’s introduction of routes to Madrid and Edinburgh.

JetBlue stated that the new service is designed to bring the airline’s premium transatlantic offering—including its Mint business class suites and elevated economy experience—to two of Europe’s most in-demand cultural and tourism markets. Barcelona continues to draw travelers with its architecture, waterfront attractions and culinary scene, while Milan remains a top global destination for fashion, design and access to Northern Italy’s lakes and alpine region.

The airline currently serves 77 nonstop destinations from Boston and continues to grow its international footprint from the region. At New York–JFK, JetBlue will also expand transatlantic service in 2026, operating flights to five European destinations including Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh, London and Paris.

Flights to Milan and Barcelona will be operated on JetBlue’s A321 aircraft, featuring the Mint premium cabin and the carrier’s core experience, including complimentary food and beverages, free Wi-Fi, inflight entertainment and priority options for travelers seeking enhanced comfort.

JetBlue emphasized that customers booking directly on jetblue.com receive access to the airline’s full fare options, loyalty earning opportunities and customer service channels.