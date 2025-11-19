Eagle County Regional Airport Partners with Qfactor to Modernize In-Terminal Advertising Program

Qfactor has entered a new partnership with Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) to refresh and expand the airport’s in-terminal advertising program. The collaboration aims to elevate passenger engagement while creating new opportunities for both national and local brands at one of Colorado’s fastest-growing mountain airports.

Under the agreement, Qfactor is leading a strategic transformation of EGE’s advertising footprint, including the development of a new activation space designed for immersive brand experiences and interactive campaigns. The updated program is intended to support advertisers targeting Vail Valley’s high-value audience of leisure travelers, second-home owners, and business visitors.

Kim Sippola, president of Qfactor, said the team’s hands-on approach draws on its direct airport experience, emphasizing tailored strategies rather than standardized solutions. The company’s portfolio continues to grow as more airports pursue modernized, passenger-focused advertising environments that balance revenue potential with community alignment.

With its proximity to premier resort destinations such as Vail and Beaver Creek, EGE offers advertisers access to a diverse and influential traveler base. Qfactor’s streamlined program management model places priority on transparency, airport control of terminal space, and solutions built to enhance the traveler experience while strengthening local partnerships.