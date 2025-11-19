Signature Aviation Earns National “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

Signature Aviation has been recognized as one of the nation’s 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned the distinction from the National Association for Business Resources. The honor reflects Signature’s continued investment in its workforce of more than 6,000 team members across its global network.

CEO Tony Lefebvre said the recognition underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to support employee growth, engagement, and workplace culture. The annual program evaluates nominated organizations through an independent research process that reviews categories such as benefits, compensation, enrichment, recognition, strategic leadership, communication practices, and inclusion. Nearly 1,500 companies were nominated this year, with 342 selected as winners.

Chief People Officer Amy Alexy said Signature’s people-first philosophy is central to its operations, noting the company’s emphasis on wellbeing, safety, care, and consistent service delivery. The evaluation highlighted strong performance in employee enrichment and retention, creative wellness initiatives, leadership strategy, shared vision, compensation and benefits, and employee development programs.

Signature Aviation operates more than 200 private aviation terminals worldwide and serves business and private aviation customers across 27 countries, supported by a significant real estate footprint and global operational infrastructure.