Springfield–Branson National Airport Adds New Allegiant Nonstop Service to Gulf Shores Beginning May 2026

Springfield–Branson National Airport (SGF) will offer new seasonal nonstop service to Gulf Shores, Alabama beginning May 2026, marking the seventh Allegiant Air destination from the airport. The twice-weekly flights will operate Mondays and Fridays and connect SGF travelers directly with Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF), a growing leisure market along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

According to Gulf Shores Convention and Visitors Bureau, the region’s 32 miles of beaches attract more than six million visitors annually. Springfield aviation director Brian Weiler said the destination has long been popular among Southwest Missouri residents and adds another coastal option to SGF’s nonstop portfolio.

Allegiant has served SGF for more than two decades, offering point-to-point access to major leisure destinations including Las Vegas and Orlando. Gulf Shores becomes Allegiant’s fourth coastal nonstop route from SGF.

The announcement comes as SGF continues a record-setting year. More than 1.3 million passengers have traveled through the airport so far in 2025—an increase of more than 10 percent year over year. SGF expects to surpass 1.5 million travelers by year’s end, marking its third consecutive year of record passenger activity.

Weiler emphasized that community support and local bookings are essential for continued air service growth. He noted that strong performance on existing routes strengthens SGF’s case for future expansion, additional nonstop destinations, and larger aircraft.