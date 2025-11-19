Allegiant Adds New Nonstop Service Between St. Pete–Clearwater (PIE) and Trenton, NJ for 2026 Travel Season

Allegiant Travel Company has announced a new nonstop route connecting St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN), part of a broader expansion that includes 30 new routes nationwide. The new PIE–Trenton service begins February 20, 2026, and will initially launch with introductory one-way fares starting at $49.

The airport’s Interim Director, Mark Sprague, said the addition strengthens PIE’s long-standing relationship with Allegiant and expands access to the Northeast with direct service to New Jersey’s capital city.

The announcement is part of Allegiant’s continued national growth strategy, adding service to multiple leisure-focused destinations and four new markets. The airline’s business model centers on offering low-cost, nonstop flights between underserved or mid-sized cities and high-demand vacation regions.

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, said the new routes reflect strong demand for affordable travel options and align with the company’s mission to connect travelers with major leisure destinations without layovers. Allegiant’s network of all-nonstop flights allows passengers to shorten airport time and maximize their time at their destination.

Tickets for the newly announced routes are now available through Allegiant’s standard booking channels. Seats and dates are limited, and introductory fares must be purchased by November 19, 2025, for travel through August 18, 2026.