Pape-Dawson Expands Aviation Practice With Acquisition of Coffman Associates

Pape-Dawson has acquired Coffman Associates, a nationally recognized airport planning firm with operations in Kansas and Arizona, marking a major expansion of the company’s aviation capabilities and geographic reach.

Founded in 1979, Coffman Associates is regarded as one of the country’s leading airport planning specialists, with a portfolio spanning more than 600 airport master plans, 450 environmental documentation projects, and 150 noise and land-use studies for airports of all sizes across the United States. The firm’s expertise includes airport master planning, environmental analysis, and noise and land-use compatibility work—critical areas for airports navigating regulatory requirements and long-term expansion.

The acquisition strengthens Pape-Dawson’s aviation business line by integrating Coffman Associates’ specialized planning services with Pape-Dawson’s existing design, infrastructure, and consulting capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Coffman Associates team to the Pape-Dawson family,” said Trey Dawson, president of Pape-Dawson. “Their specialized expertise in airport planning and well-earned reputation in the aviation industry are an incredible asset to our firm as we aim to provide more comprehensive services and resources to our airport clients.”

Coffman Associates CEO Dave Fitz said the integration creates expanded opportunities for clients seeking unified planning and engineering support.

“Joining Pape-Dawson opens the door to exciting opportunities for both our team and our clients,” Fitz said. “Our firms share a commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and client service. We look forward to working together to deliver more comprehensive planning and engineering support for airports nationwide.”