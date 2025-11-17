BermudAir Expands 2026 Summer Schedule With 36 Weekly Flights

BermudAir has unveiled its 2026 summer schedule, expanding to as many as 36 weekly flights and reaching a record 11 North American gateways. The growth follows a year of significant network additions and rising demand for travel between Bermuda and key U.S. and Canadian markets.

In 2025, BermudAir added service from LaGuardia, Newark, Raleigh–Durham, Richmond and Montreal, marking the largest expansion since its launch. The airline will also significantly increase capacity next summer, including a 20 percent boost from Boston, a 15 percent increase from Toronto and an 80 percent jump from the New York region. Orlando will see a third weekly frequency during the peak school holiday period in July and August.

For summer 2026, BermudAir’s schedule includes:

New York/LaGuardia: 2x weekly

Newark: 4x weekly

Westchester: 3x weekly

Boston: 6x weekly

Baltimore/Washington: 3x weekly

Raleigh–Durham: 2x weekly

Richmond: 2x weekly

Orlando: 2x weekly, with a third weekly flight July 3–August 28

Toronto: 6x weekly

Halifax: 3x weekly

Montreal: 2x weekly

“As we now put BermudAir’s third summer on sale, it’s incredible that we’ll operate more than three dozen flights weekly next year,” said Adam Scott, founder and CEO of BermudAir. “Our customers’ loyalty has been the driving force behind our growth, reflecting the dedication of our team and the quality of the BermudAir experience.”

To celebrate the upcoming season, BermudAir Holidays is offering a 100 percent flight discount on vacation packages originating from Westchester, LaGuardia and Newark. The offer is valid for bookings through December 6 for travel between December 1 and March 31.

All summer 2026 flights will be operated with BermudAir’s Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, known for comfort, performance and the airline’s signature island-inspired onboard hospitality.

Tickets are now available through BermudAir’s sales channels.