Porter Airlines Launches Toronto–Puerto Vallarta Seasonal Service

Porter Airlines has launched its first-ever flights to Puerto Vallarta, beginning roundtrip service today between Toronto Pearson International Airport and the popular Pacific Coast destination. The route marks the latest expansion of Porter’s growing sun network, bringing more warm-weather options to Canadian travelers this winter.

Seasonal service begins with three weekly roundtrip flights, increasing to five weekly on December 14. Porter will also add nonstop flights from Hamilton and Ottawa to Puerto Vallarta in December, further expanding access to Mexico’s resort corridors.

Flights are operated with the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2, featuring a two-by-two cabin configuration with no middle seats. All passengers receive complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, beer and wine served in glassware, and premium Canadian snacks as part of Porter’s signature elevated economy service.

Travelers can upgrade to PorterReserve for priority check-in, extra legroom, premium cocktails, and fresh meals, or select individual perks à la carte through PorterClassic.

The Toronto–Puerto Vallarta service is part of Porter’s expanded winter schedule across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Florida, Arizona, and California. The airline’s joint venture with Air Transat further broadens connections, offering more destination choice and flexible bookings across both networks. VIPorter members can redeem points for sun market travel beginning at 10,000 points one way.

“Launching our inaugural flight to Puerto Vallarta further expands Porter’s presence in Mexico and fulfills a longstanding demand from Canadian travellers,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines. “We believe passengers will appreciate the genuine care and hospitality that only Porter provides.”

Toronto Pearson officials noted the strong seasonal demand for warm-weather destinations. “We know many passengers are looking to fly to sunny destinations during the winter season, and this service will provide more choice for our travellers,” said Kurush Minocher, interim chief commercial officer for the airport.

Jalisco tourism officials also welcomed the expanded access from Canada. “We reaffirm that in Jalisco we welcome Canadian travellers with open arms,” said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, the state’s secretary of tourism.

Porter’s seasonal Puerto Vallarta flights are available through the winter travel period.