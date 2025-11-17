New Terminal One at JFK Selects Flagship Aviation Services for Janitorial Services

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has selected Flagship Aviation Services to provide janitorial, pest management and landscaping services for the all-international terminal now under construction. The agreement marks a key step in preparing the facility for its first phase of opening in 2026.

Flagship will deploy nearly 200 local employees to support operations at the terminal, drawing on nearly four decades of aviation facility services experience. The company serves 30 airports nationwide and will partner with two M/WBE-certified firms—Green-N-Cleen Services and FCS Facility Services—to support service delivery and workforce opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome Flagship Aviation Services to New Terminal One as our partner in delivering world-class janitorial and facility solutions,” said Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations for The New Terminal One. “Flagship’s proven expertise and commitment to creating local jobs will be instrumental in ensuring our terminal offers a clean, safe and comfortable environment for every guest.”

Flagship leaders said the partnership reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to safety, operational excellence and customer service. “We’re proud to partner with the New Terminal One as it sets a new standard for innovation and passenger experience in aviation,” said Don Toole, chief revenue officer at Flagship. “Our team is honored to help bring New Terminal One’s vision to life.”

New Terminal One is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport, which includes new terminals, modernized facilities and reconfigured roadways. When fully complete in 2030, the terminal will span 2.6 million square feet with 23 gates, making it the largest international terminal at JFK. The first phase, including the arrivals and departures halls and 14 gates, is expected to open in 2026.

The terminal will serve a roster of global carriers including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EgyptAir and China Eastern Airlines.