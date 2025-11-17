Ontario International Airport Receives Two PRSA Inland Empire Polaris Awards for Community Engagement and Innovative Communications

Ontario International Airport (ONT) earned two top honors from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Inland Empire Chapter, receiving Polaris Awards for excellence in special events, community engagement and innovative communications.

ONT received the Polaris Award in the Tactics – Special Events category for its annual 5K at the Runway, an airfield-based community event that blends health, education, philanthropy and public engagement. Led by the airport’s Community Engagement team and supported by employees and volunteers throughout the organization, the event has become one of ONT’s most visible community touchpoints. The next 5K at the Runway will take place February 14, 2026.

“This award is a testament to what makes ONT special — our people, our connection to this community, and our drive to create memorable, meaningful experiences,” said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Our Communications and Marketing team brings that purpose to life every day, and it’s an honor to see their work recognized by industry peers.”

The airport also received the Polaris Award in the Campaigns – Innovative Communications category for its So Cal. So Easy. regional activations, a creative initiative designed to take ONT’s brand directly into communities across Southern California. The campaign includes functional engagement tools such as tote bags, water offerings and mobile charging stations to strengthen connections with both current and prospective travelers.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our brand shows up in ways that are authentic, useful and memorable,” said Eren Cello, OIAA senior vice president of communications and marketing. “These awards reflect the creativity and passion behind our work to connect with the communities we serve.”

The Polaris Awards are among the Inland Empire’s most respected honors recognizing strategic, creative and effective public relations efforts across the region.