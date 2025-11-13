Avianca Adds 39 Weekly Flights and Restores Seasonal U.S.–Latin America Service

Avianca will expand its U.S. schedule with up to 39 additional weekly flights in December 2025, compared to the same period last year. The increase reflects a mix of new routes, added frequencies on existing services, and the return of popular seasonal operations across Latin America.

The airline’s newest U.S. route — Miami–Guayaquil — launched October 26 with daily service, enhancing connectivity for one of the largest Ecuadorian communities in the country and strengthening Miami’s role within Avianca’s U.S. network. The expansion also supports U.S. travelers heading to Guayaquil, a major gateway to coastal Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands.

This winter growth builds on several earlier additions in 2025, including new service between Miami and San José; Fort Lauderdale and Medellín; Tampa and Bogotá; Dallas and Bogotá; and Chicago and San Salvador.

“With these 39 new weekly flights, we’re ending 2025 by giving travelers more ways to reconnect with family and friends this holiday season,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Sales Director for North America and Europe. “The expansion strengthens service to major destinations including El Salvador, Colombia, and Ecuador, offering travelers more flexibility and convenience during the peak season.”

Seasonal Routes Return for Winter 2025

Avianca has reinstated several high-demand seasonal routes, including:

Guatemala–Chicago (GUA–ORD)

San José–Washington D.C. (IAD–SJO)

San Pedro Sula–New York (JFK–SAP)

Las Vegas–San Salvador (LAS–SAL)

Orlando–San Salvador (MCO–SAL)

New York–Pereira (JFK–PEI)

Orlando–Medellín (MCO–MDE)

San Salvador–Chicago (SAL–ORD)

These winter-only services support peak holiday demand and add additional point-to-point options across the U.S., Central America and Colombia.

Business Class Américas Expands Across 80+ Routes

Avianca has also broadened its Business Class Américas offering. The upgraded service — featuring premium seating, meals, priority services and lounge access — is now available on more than 80 routes. As of November 1, it has expanded to flights from Quito and Guayaquil to Miami, New York and Buenos Aires.

Tickets are available through Avianca’s sales channels, including its website, mobile app, direct sales points and authorized travel agencies.