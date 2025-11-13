Halifax International Airport Authority Names Roshanak Sadeghi-Zadeh Vice President of People, Culture & Belonging

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has appointed Roshanak Sadeghi-Zadeh as Vice President of People, Culture & Belonging, effective January 5, 2026. She will join the Executive Management Team and oversee labor and employee relations, organizational culture, recruitment, compensation and benefits, DEI initiatives, career development and succession planning.

Sadeghi-Zadeh currently serves as Director of People and Belonging at IWK Health, bringing more than 23 years of human resources leadership experience across healthcare, municipal government and transportation sectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roshanak to HIAA as head of the People Department,” said Joyce Carter, President and CEO of HIAA. “Her extensive experience in human resources, including labour relations, collective bargaining, DEI and employee engagement—combined with her collaborative leadership style—makes her the perfect addition to our team.”

Sadeghi-Zadeh said she was drawn to the role because of HIAA’s “genuine commitment to people,” noting that she looks forward to partnering across the organization to strengthen a culture of belonging and development.

She holds a Master of Science degree, a Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management, CPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications, a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and training in change management.