San José Mineta International Airport Becomes First California Airport to Offer Fully Autonomous Rides

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) became the first commercial, international airport in California — and only the second in the world — to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing service for passengers through Waymo, marking a major milestone in airport innovation and mobility.

The launch, part of Waymo’s Bay Area expansion, integrates the company’s self-driving fleet into SJC’s transportation network, offering travelers seamless, on-demand connections between the airport and destinations across the region.

Passengers arriving at SJC can hail a Waymo vehicle directly through the Waymo app. The autonomous ride will pick up travelers from designated Ground Transportation Centers located at Terminals A and B and transport them anywhere within Waymo’s current San José and Bay Area service area, which includes neighborhoods such as Santana Row, Valley Fair, Rosemary Gardens, and College Park, with expansion to downtown San José planned.

“Waymo’s arrival at San José Mineta International Airport demonstrates our City’s commitment to innovation and world-class service,” said Jennifer Maguire, San José City Manager. “This partnership offers travelers a new level of convenience while reflecting the values and ingenuity that drive Silicon Valley.”

“Whether you’re taking a ten-minute ride from San José Mineta International Airport to Levi’s Stadium or heading up 280 to San Francisco, there couldn’t be a better moment for Waymo’s autonomous vehicles to expand across the Bay Area,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “With San José at the center of the biggest sporting events of 2026, we’re delivering the most technologically advanced Super Bowl and World Cup experience ever. When travelers land at SJC, they’re stepping into the future of mobility.”

“Waymo’s presence at SJC underscores the airport’s simplicity, design, and readiness for innovation,” said Mookie Patel, Director of Aviation at SJC. “As we prepare for the upcoming holiday travel season and major global events in 2026, this partnership ensures visitors can move around the region safely, efficiently, and sustainably.”

Waymo operates a fully electric commercial fleet of over 2,500 vehicles across the United States, powered whenever possible by renewable energy in partnership with local utilities and community choice energy programs. By completing approximately 250,000 electrified trips weekly, Waymo prevents an estimated 315 tons of CO₂ emissions — aligning with San José’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 through expanded zero-emission transportation options.