Avelo Airlines Expands Network with Six New Routes, Including Chicago Service and Spring Training Flights to Central Florida

Avelo Airlines announced a major network expansion with six new routes launching in early 2026, including new service to Chicago, spring training flights to Central Florida, and the return of popular routes to Atlanta and Nashville. Fares start as low as $34 one way, with all routes available now at AveloAir.com.

The low-cost carrier will also add a second aircraft to its Lakeland International Airport (LAL) base in Central Florida this February and a third aircraft to its Philadelphia / Delaware Valley base at Wilmington Airport (ILG) in March, bolstering its East Coast operations.

“We continue to Inspire Travel by growing our network at our Central Florida, Charlotte, and Philadelphia bases,” said Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines founder and CEO. “We’re adding new Chicago routes, spring training flights between Detroit and Lakeland, and the return of popular Atlanta and Nashville routes as we expand our offerings. These new routes offer travelers even more choices, making it easier and more affordable than ever to get where they want to go.”

All flights will be operated on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, emphasizing Avelo’s commitment to reliable, affordable service across its growing U.S. network.

New Routes and Start Dates

From Philadelphia / Delaware Valley (Wilmington Airport – ILG)

Chicago (O’Hare International Airport – ORD)

Begins March 12, 2026 | Four flights weekly (Mon, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – ATL)

Begins February 12, 2026 | Five flights weekly (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

(Avelo now serves 16 nonstop destinations from ILG.)

From Charlotte (Concord-Padgett Regional Airport – USA)

Chicago (O’Hare International Airport – ORD)

Begins February 12, 2026 | Four flights weekly (Mon, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

Nashville (Nashville International Airport – BNA)

Begins February 12, 2026 | Four flights weekly (Mon, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

(Avelo now serves 10 nonstop destinations from USA.)

From Central Florida (Lakeland International Airport – LAL)

Detroit (Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport – DTW)

Begins February 11, 2026 | Two flights weekly (Wed, Sat)

Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – ATL)

Begins February 13, 2026 | Five flights weekly (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

(Avelo now serves 10 nonstop destinations from LAL.)

Avelo’s network expansion underscores its commitment to connecting underserved airports with high-value, nonstop routes. Since its 2021 debut, Avelo has built a reputation for reliable, affordable service and industry-leading on-time performance.