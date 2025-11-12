Hyatt House DFW Breaks Ground on First Extended-Stay Hotel at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

A new chapter in airport hospitality is underway as Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Woodbine Development Corporation, Muckleroy & Falls, and Merriman Anderson Architects celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyatt House DFW, the first extended-stay hotel on DFW Airport’s campus.

Located at the Southgate entrance, the new hotel is scheduled to open in Summer 2027 and will join DFW’s growing portfolio of Hyatt-branded properties, including Grand Hyatt DFW, Hyatt Place DFW, and Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport.

“We’re honored to strengthen our relationship with DFW and provide lodging options for a variety of stay occasions,” said Jim Tierney, head of development, classics and essentials portfolio, U.S. East, Hyatt. “Hyatt House DFW will mark the first extended-stay property on DFW’s airport campus and offer residential-style accommodations for both short- and long-term guests traveling for business or leisure.”

The 130-suite hotel will feature Hyatt House’s latest design and residential-inspired amenities, providing a comfortable and flexible stay for travelers. Key features will include:

Spacious suites with full kitchens and separate living areas

The H Bar, serving craft cocktails and small plates

Complimentary Morning Breakfast Mix with freshly prepared hot items

Flexible workspaces and communal areas with regionally inspired artwork

24/7 fitness center and outdoor hubs

4,750 square feet of meeting space and 2,900 square feet of patio space

Pet-friendly accommodations and on-site laundry facilities

“Hyatt House DFW will expand the suite of hotel services available on airport property and provide additional options for customers,” said Mohamed Charkas, DFW’s chief development and infrastructure officer. “As DFW Airport anticipates serving more than 100 million passengers annually by the end of the decade, this new property reflects our commitment to enhancing traveler convenience and regional connectivity.”

King Scovell, managing partner and chief development officer at Woodbine, added, “This new property builds on our longstanding partnership with DFW Airport and expands the Hyatt brand’s footprint across the campus. The extended-stay concept will serve the evolving needs of both transient and long-term guests.”

Taylor Hale, president of Muckleroy & Falls, noted, “We are honored to help bring this project to life alongside trusted partners like Woodbine, Hyatt, and Merriman Anderson Architects. Together, we’re creating a space that blends thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and the premium experience travelers expect from this world-class destination.”