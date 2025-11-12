Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Appoints Zachary D. Blair as Assistant Vice President, Associate Authority Counsel

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has appointed Zachary D. Blair as Assistant Vice President, Associate Authority Counsel, strengthening the Authority’s legal leadership as it continues to expand operations and infrastructure to support Middle Tennessee’s growth.

Blair brings more than a decade of experience in transportation, administrative, and real estate law, along with extensive service in both federal and local government roles.

“Zachary brings a wealth of legal knowledge and public sector experience that will strengthen our legal team and support the Airport Authority’s continued growth,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “His thoughtful approach to complex regulatory issues, infrastructure development, and transportation law will be a tremendous asset as we advance our mission to serve Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

Before joining MNAA, Blair served as a senior analyst at the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), where he led negotiations on infrastructure and real estate agreements, developed departmental policies, and advised on compliance with federal aviation standards. He previously held leadership positions with the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) in Nashville and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he oversaw enforcement of nondiscrimination laws and facilitated more than $240 million in federally insured mortgage transactions.

Blair began his public service career through the Presidential Management Fellowship, the federal government’s flagship leadership development program, where he contributed to community development and accessibility initiatives.

A graduate magna cum laude of the University of Notre Dame Law School, Blair also earned his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Lipscomb University. He is admitted to the bar in Tennessee and Illinois and is a Rule 31-listed general civil mediator. In 2024, he received the Secretary’s Award from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Blair officially assumed his role on Oct. 20, 2025.