JetBlue to Launch Nonstop Rochester–Orlando Flights in March 2026

JetBlue announced plans to launch year-round nonstop service between Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) beginning March 26, 2026. The new route will operate five times weekly, strengthening JetBlue’s position in Upstate New York and offering travelers more convenience for leisure trips to Central Florida.

“JetBlue is proud to grow in Rochester, bringing our low fares and award-winning customer experience to more travelers,” said Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue. “Orlando is one of the most popular destinations for Upstate New Yorkers, and this new route gives customers an easy way to get to the sunshine, theme parks, and all the attractions Central Florida has to offer.”

As New York’s Hometown Airline®, JetBlue has served Rochester since 2000, providing connections to its New York City focus city. With this addition, the airline will serve eight airports across New York State with flights to Orlando—more than any other carrier—underscoring JetBlue’s commitment to the Empire State.

“Rochester-Finger Lakes residents should prepare for takeoff because JetBlue is bringing back flights between Orlando and the Greater Rochester International Airport,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York. “This new connection will help our local economy take off and provide residents with more destinations to warmer climates as winter approaches.”

JetBlue’s customer experience includes free high-speed Fly-Fi® Wi-Fi, live television at every seat, complimentary snacks and drinks, and award-winning service. To celebrate the new route, the airline is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $49, available at jetblue.com for a limited time.

Flight Schedule (effective March 26, 2026):