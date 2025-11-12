ABM Appoints Kelly Parish as Vice President of Transport and Aviation

ABM, a global provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has appointed Kelly Parish as Vice President of Transport and Aviation. The appointment strengthens ABM’s leadership team and supports its strategy to expand its aviation and broader transport operations through integrated service offerings.

Parish succeeds Jim Niblock, Managing Director for Transport and Aviation, who will retire following a career spanning more than 30 years, including seven years leading ABM’s aviation operations across 17 airports and more than 40 airlines.

With more than 15 years of experience in transport, aviation, and integrated facilities management, Parish joins ABM from Mitie, where she served as Director of Transport and Aviation. In her new role, she will help drive ABM’s growth strategy within the UK transport sector.

“Kelly joins us at a pivotal time in our company’s history,” said Richard Sykes, Senior Vice President and President of ABM UK and Ireland. “Her extensive industry credentials will ensure we continue to deepen ABM’s presence in our chosen sectors while evolving our world-class service. As we mark this change in our senior leadership team, I also want to acknowledge the exceptional work of Jim Niblock. His commitment and guidance have been central to our progress, and his influence will be felt long after his retirement.”

ABM continues to expand its integrated approach across aviation, providing services such as cabin cleaning, ground handling, special assistance, engineering, airside logistics, and passenger experience. Earlier this year, ABM entered a partnership with Edinburgh Airport to provide facilities management services, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider across multiple operational lines.

“ABM’s reputation for excellence, innovation, and customer focus is impressive,” Parish said. “I’m excited by its growth trajectory and the opportunity to drive expansion across the transport sector. ABM’s values—respect, integrity, collaboration, and excellence—resonate strongly with me. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to accelerate growth, strengthen our market position, and define the future of transport and aviation services across the UK.”