Airports Council Honors 12 Organizations with Workforce Development Accreditation

Airports Council International–North America (ACI-NA) has recognized 12 organizations, including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, for achieving Airport Workforce Development Accreditation across multiple levels.
Nov. 11, 2025
2 min read

Airports Council International–North America (ACI-NA) has recognized 12 organizations for achieving the Airport Workforce Development Accreditation, a new multi-level framework designed to strengthen the aviation industry’s workforce pipeline. The honors were announced on Oct. 27 during the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition in Toronto, Ontario.

“Launched earlier this year, ACI-NA’s landmark Airport Workforce Development Accreditation is a pathway to ensure an experienced and innovative aviation workforce,” said Kevin M. Burke, president and CEO of ACI-NA. “Our industry is well equipped with strong leaders, made even more so by the airport teams and organizations receiving this recognition today. I applaud the collective commitment these groups have demonstrated in building a stronger workforce for the future of aviation.”

The accreditation provides airports and their business partners with a structured roadmap for enhancing skills, improving engagement, and strengthening readiness across five progressive levels:

  • Level 1 – Building the Base: Establish foundational workforce practices and raise community awareness.

  • Level 2 – Nurturing Talent: Align internal training with development opportunities through skill-gap analysis.

  • Level 3 – Cultivating Connections: Expand community outreach and create future talent pathways.

  • Level 4 – Extending Influence: Formalize partnerships with educational and industry institutions.

  • Level 5 – Shaping Tomorrow: Achieve measurable improvements in workforce capability and sustainability.

In its inaugural year, ACI-NA recognized 11 airport members and one World Business Partner for earning accreditation.

Seven airports achieved Level 1 accreditation: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Rapid City Regional Airport, San Diego International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.

AirTera became the first ACI-NA World Business Partner to earn accreditation, achieving Level 2.
Denver International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Toronto Pearson International Airport earned Level 3 status.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport became the first airport in North America to achieve Level 5 accreditation.

The accreditation program is administered by 4QD Strategy Consulting LLC, an advisory firm specializing in workforce development, strategic planning, and organizational effectiveness.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Navigating Complexity
Textron GSE Talks Electrified Ground Support at GSE Expo 2025