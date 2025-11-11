Airports Council Honors 12 Organizations with Workforce Development Accreditation

Airports Council International–North America (ACI-NA) has recognized 12 organizations for achieving the Airport Workforce Development Accreditation, a new multi-level framework designed to strengthen the aviation industry’s workforce pipeline. The honors were announced on Oct. 27 during the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition in Toronto, Ontario.

“Launched earlier this year, ACI-NA’s landmark Airport Workforce Development Accreditation is a pathway to ensure an experienced and innovative aviation workforce,” said Kevin M. Burke, president and CEO of ACI-NA. “Our industry is well equipped with strong leaders, made even more so by the airport teams and organizations receiving this recognition today. I applaud the collective commitment these groups have demonstrated in building a stronger workforce for the future of aviation.”

The accreditation provides airports and their business partners with a structured roadmap for enhancing skills, improving engagement, and strengthening readiness across five progressive levels:

Level 1 – Building the Base: Establish foundational workforce practices and raise community awareness.

Level 2 – Nurturing Talent: Align internal training with development opportunities through skill-gap analysis.

Level 3 – Cultivating Connections: Expand community outreach and create future talent pathways.

Level 4 – Extending Influence: Formalize partnerships with educational and industry institutions.

Level 5 – Shaping Tomorrow: Achieve measurable improvements in workforce capability and sustainability.

In its inaugural year, ACI-NA recognized 11 airport members and one World Business Partner for earning accreditation.

Seven airports achieved Level 1 accreditation: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Rapid City Regional Airport, San Diego International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.

AirTera became the first ACI-NA World Business Partner to earn accreditation, achieving Level 2.

Denver International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Toronto Pearson International Airport earned Level 3 status.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport became the first airport in North America to achieve Level 5 accreditation.

The accreditation program is administered by 4QD Strategy Consulting LLC, an advisory firm specializing in workforce development, strategic planning, and organizational effectiveness.