Grupo EULEN Names Raquel Elejabarrieta Chief Human Resources Officer for U.S. and Jamaica

Grupo EULEN USA has appointed Raquel Elejabarrieta as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for the United States and Jamaica. Elejabarrieta brings more than two decades of experience in human resources leadership and employment law to the role, positioning her to guide the company’s workforce strategy during a period of continued expansion.

With a background that spans complex labor relations, legal compliance, and strategic talent development, Elejabarrieta will oversee HR strategy, labor relations, employee engagement, and organizational culture across Grupo EULEN’s operations in both countries.

“Raquel’s extensive background as both an HR leader and employment attorney uniquely equips her to strengthen our workforce strategy while ensuring a compliant and forward-thinking workplace,” said María Fernández de Córdoba Martos, CEO of Grupo EULEN USA. “Her expertise and people-first vision will help us continue building an environment where our employees thrive and our clients receive the highest level of service.”

In her new position, Elejabarrieta will focus on aligning people initiatives with the company’s mission to deliver quality, innovation, and value through its facility management, security, and service divisions.

“I’m honored to join Grupo EULEN and contribute to its legacy of excellence and integrity,” Elejabarrieta said. “People are at the heart of every successful organization, and I look forward to fostering a culture where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

The appointment underscores Grupo EULEN’s ongoing commitment to leadership diversity, employee engagement, and sustainable growth throughout its international operations.