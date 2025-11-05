Porter Airlines Launches First Toronto–Cancún Flight, Expands Into Southern Markets

orter Airlines has launched roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Cancún, Mexico (CUN), marking the carrier’s first flight to a destination outside Canada and the United States. The new route is part of Porter’s broader expansion into southern leisure markets, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

The service is operated with Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two seating configuration with no middle seats. Passengers receive complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with premium Canadian snacks and free, fast Wi-Fi. Additional amenities such as extra legroom seating, fresh meal options, and premium cocktails are available through PorterReserve all-inclusive fares or à la carte with PorterClassic.

“Today’s inaugural Cancún flight is the start of establishing a significant presence for Porter in southern vacation markets this winter,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines. “Travellers who have long wanted the ability to fly with us to this region will now have multiple options across Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica. For 19 years, we have challenged what it means to fly economy and reset expectations in this category.”

The route currently operates several times per week and will expand to daily service in December, increasing to twice daily by January. Porter will also launch nonstop flights to Cancún from Hamilton and Ottawa starting December 17.

The new route contributes to Porter’s expanded winter schedule serving sun destinations across Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Florida, Arizona, and California.

Kurush Minocher, interim chief commercial officer at Toronto Pearson International Airport, said the launch marks an important step for the airport and the carrier. “Porter Airlines’ expansion into Cancún, its first international destination, marks a major milestone for the carrier,” Minocher said. “It increases capacity, offering travellers more choice and flexibility, while strengthening overall connectivity from Toronto Pearson.”

Porter’s schedule complements the network of its joint venture partner, Air Transat, giving travellers expanded options for destinations and departure times. Members of the VIPorter loyalty program can redeem points for travel on both airlines to southern markets starting at 10,000 points one way.