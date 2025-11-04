TAP Air Portugal Expands North American Winter Schedule to 81 Weekly Flights

TAP Air Portugal has announced a 6.5% increase in its North American flight schedule for the winter season, offering 81 weekly flights to Portugal from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. will account for 65 of those weekly flights, operating from eight gateways: New York–JFK, Newark, Boston, Washington Dulles, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. From Canada, the airline will operate 12 weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal. TAP will also continue four weekly flights from Cancún, Mexico.

“TAP’s continued growth is proof-positive that we are delivering on our promise of an elevated product along with our excellent service and hospitality,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP’s Director for The Americas. “We now operate nine routes from eight U.S. gateways with the introduction of service this year from Los Angeles.”

The expanded schedule began October 26 as part of TAP’s 2025 winter program, reinforcing the airline’s position as a key transatlantic carrier connecting North America with Portugal.