Skanska Breaks Ground on New Cargo Facilities at San Francisco International Airport

Skanska has broken ground on a major cargo redevelopment project at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), marking a significant investment in the airport’s air freight infrastructure. The project includes construction of a new cargo building, a Ground Service Equipment (GSE) maintenance facility, and site improvements designed to support growing cargo demand while improving safety and efficiency.

The new cargo facility will feature 95,000 square feet of cargo area and 25,000 square feet of mezzanine office space, along with landside maneuvering space for approximately 30 trucks extending from West Field Road. The 17,000-square-foot GSE maintenance building will be located on the same site but separate from the main structure.

“We are proud to partner with SFO on this vital redevelopment,” said Gordon Childress, executive vice president and general manager for Skanska USA Building in California. “This project is a critical step in modernizing SFO’s infrastructure and will deliver significant benefits to airlines, freight operators and passengers alike.”

Designed to align with San Francisco’s sustainability objectives, the facilities will include photovoltaic solar panels, battery storage systems, and electric vehicle–capable infrastructure for future tenants. Natural lighting and sustainable materials will further reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.

Construction teams are employing specialized methods to address site challenges, including height restrictions near runways that limit crane use and require pile installation in multiple welded sections. The project also involves extensive underground research using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), tracing, and potholing to map outdated and undocumented utilities accurately.

“Through dedicated collaboration of all parties involved, we are working to deliver a highly functional and sustainable space that seamlessly integrates with the airport’s intricate ecosystem,” Childress said. “We are committed to prioritizing innovative solutions to overcome unique site challenges, guaranteeing the facility’s efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

The project also includes commitments to Local Business Enterprise (LBE) participation, workforce development, and the integration of public art through SFO’s Cultural Arts Program.

Delivered under a design-build model with Woods Bagot serving as architect, the project is scheduled for completion in early 2028.