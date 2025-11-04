HDR to Lead Landside Design for St. Louis Lambert International’s Consolidated Terminal Program

HDR has been selected by the City of St. Louis Board of Public Service to provide professional design services for key landside improvements at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The project is a central component of the airport’s Consolidated Terminal Program (CTP) and includes new site work, roadway and bridge design, civil infrastructure, a new parking garage, and a Ground Transportation Center (GTC).

The planned improvements will reconstruct the arrivals and departures curbs and enhance both pedestrian and vehicular circulation. HDR’s design will aim to streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion, and create a more efficient and welcoming experience for passengers.

“HDR is honored to support this transformative effort at St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” said Kevin Kriete, HDR’s project manager. “Our team brings decades of experience in aviation and infrastructure design, and we are committed to delivering thoughtful, community-focused solutions that reflect the airport’s importance to the region.”

HDR’s St. Louis-based team will collaborate closely with the airport, other CTP design teams, and multiple construction managers at risk to ensure continuity of operations and revenue throughout the project. The firm’s approach will emphasize functional, modern, and resilient infrastructure while maintaining a strong focus on safety, access, and aesthetics.

The project will also involve long-standing local partners and nationally recognized specialists in parking structures, transportation systems, and aviation infrastructure. Together, HDR and its partners will design infrastructure that supports regional growth, celebrates St. Louis’ aviation heritage, and enhances the traveler experience.