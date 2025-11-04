Denver International Highlights Sustainability Progress in 2024 ESG Report

Denver International Airport (DEN) has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing progress in emissions reduction, renewable energy expansion, workforce initiatives, and governance practices.

“The 2024 ESG report is a reflection of our commitment to serving not just as a world-class airport, but as a responsible and transparent community partner,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “This report is one way we stay accountable to the residents of Denver and Colorado and to our customers and ensure that our growth is aligned with the long-term needs of our environment, economy and communities.”

DEN handled a record 82.3 million passengers in 2024, a 5.8% increase from the previous year. Despite that growth, the airport achieved a 15.5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2019 levels.

Environmental Stewardship

In 2024, DEN expanded its on-site solar energy capacity by more than 30 megawatts, now generating over 40 million kilowatt-hours annually. The airport achieved a 22% waste diversion rate and launched its Zero Waste Valet pilot program, diverting more than 100 tons of material from landfills. DEN also advanced its PFAS remediation program, reaching more than 98% average removal of residual PFAS from all Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles.

Social Responsibility

Through the Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation (CEEA), DEN dedicated the Hall of Equity to aviation pioneers Bessie Coleman and Ed Dwight. The center’s programs expanded to support workforce development and small business participation. DEN earned the ACI-NA Airport Workforce Development Accreditation Level 3 and was recognized as Airport of the Year by the Airport Minority Advisory Council for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

The airport also grew its New Heights Program, serving 268 justice-involved individuals and facilitating 52 permanent job placements in 2024.

Governance and Transparency

DEN maintained strong credit ratings on its senior lien bonds (AA from Fitch, AA from S&P, and Aa3 from Moody’s) with stable and positive outlooks. The airport launched its Safety Management System Best Practices document, strengthening its risk management and safety framework, and completed a climate resiliency risk and vulnerability assessment for critical assets and operations.

This marks DEN’s third annual ESG report.