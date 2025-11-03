Delta to Build $18 Million Cargo Facility at Salt Lake City International

Delta Air Lines, in partnership with the Utah Inland Port Authority and Salt Lake City, plans to invest up to $18 million in a new air cargo hub at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). The 48,000-square-foot facility will replace Delta’s existing cargo operation at the airport and serve as a key component of the airline’s continued expansion in Utah.

The project involves a full renovation and modernization of a former United States Postal Service building located on the airport campus. Once complete, the facility will include warehousing, refrigerated storage, administrative offices, a customer lobby, and shipping and receiving areas. Cold-chain capabilities will enable Delta to handle high-value, temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals and perishables.

“Delta is proud to partner with the UIPA and Salt Lake City International Airport to strengthen our cargo operations and better serve our customers in Utah and beyond,” said Peter Penseel, senior vice president – Delta Cargo. “Transforming the former USPS facility into a modern cargo hub reflects our long-term commitment to Salt Lake City and the role it plays in our global network.”

Utah Inland Port Authority Chair Abby Osborne said the project will enhance the state’s logistics infrastructure. “This project is a game changer for Utah’s air cargo infrastructure,” Osborne said. “It enhances our capacity, strengthens our supply chain, and keeps Utah-manufactured goods here in-state rather than rerouting through coastal gateways.”

Scheduled to open in 2027, the new cargo facility is expected to bolster Utah’s position in global trade and logistics.

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox said the investment underscores Delta’s importance to the state’s economy. “Delta’s new cargo facility at Salt Lake City International Airport marks another key chapter in our partnership with the airline, and I am confident this project will see benefits for Utah well into the future,” Cox said. “This investment not only strengthens our state’s role in the global supply chain but also creates new opportunities for businesses and communities across Utah.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Delta’s expansion reflects the airline’s growing partnership with the city. “Delta’s footprint in Salt Lake City is like their partnership with us—it just keeps growing,” Mendenhall said. “Over the past year alone, they’ve added additional gates, nonstop routes, and a pilot training center. Now, this cargo facility is yet another investment that supports local businesses, deepens global connections, and builds resilient infrastructure for generations to come.”

Delta operates more flights out of SLC than all other carriers combined, with 255 peak-day departures to nearly 100 destinations worldwide, including Amsterdam, London, and Paris. In 2025, the airline added nonstop routes to Lima, Peru, and Seoul, South Korea.

Last year, Delta also opened a new pilot training facility west of the airport—its first full-motion simulator training center outside of its Atlanta headquarters.