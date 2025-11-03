Urban Engineers Appoints Madhuri Subramaniam as Aviation Market Director

Urban Engineers, Inc. has appointed Madhuri Subramaniam, AIA, LEED AP, as Aviation Market Director to lead its national aviation strategy and growth. The Philadelphia-based firm said her appointment underscores its commitment to advancing technical excellence and expanding service to airports and aviation agencies across the country.

As Aviation Market Director, Subramaniam will oversee Urban’s aviation business line, guiding strategic pursuits, strengthening client relationships, and aligning the firm’s technical capabilities with its long-term vision for growth in the aviation sector.

“I’m excited to join Urban and contribute to the firm’s continued success in the aviation industry,” Subramaniam said. “Aviation is entering an era of transformation, and Urban is well positioned to help airports and agencies deliver forward-thinking, sustainable solutions that enhance efficiency, resilience, and the passenger experience.”

Jim Biella, PE, president and CEO of Urban Engineers, said Subramaniam’s experience will help advance the firm’s position in the market. “We’re thrilled to have Madhuri at the helm of our aviation business,” Biella said. “With her knowledge and expertise, I have no doubt she will bring fresh ideas and strong leadership that will continue to drive Urban’s growth in the aviation industry.”

Subramaniam brings more than 20 years of experience in architecture and project management, specializing in the design and delivery of complex transportation facilities. Her work spans condition surveys, concept development, construction documentation, and sustainable design, as well as program management and construction support for large-scale public infrastructure.

Her aviation portfolio includes serving as Program Manager for Fraport Maryland’s Concession Development Program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Project Manager for On-Call AE Services at Philadelphia International Airport, Architectural Program Manager for the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Concourse A Expansion at BWI, and Architectural Manager for On-Call Design Services at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A long-time member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Subramaniam currently serves as president of the Baltimore Chapter and has held multiple leadership positions on its board.