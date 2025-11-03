Departure Media Launches New Brand Identity and Website

Departure Media has unveiled a new brand identity and website, reflecting the company’s continued evolution as the nation’s leading airport-exclusive advertising provider. The rebrand includes a redesigned logo, updated color palette, and enhanced digital presence aimed at improving user experience for advertisers and airport partners.

The Charleston, S.C.–based company said the new look was inspired by one of its core values, “Celebrate a Departure from the Norm.” The updated logo features a plane ascending toward the sun, representing elevated experiences, while the metallic foil textures and light blue tones convey a modern, premium aesthetic.

“We’ve always been exclusively focused on airport advertising—it’s what sets us apart,” said Leslie Bensen, CEO and founder of Departure Media. “So, when we set out to refresh our brand, we wanted every detail to reflect that uniqueness. The new logo, with a plane ascending toward the sun, captures our commitment to delivering elevated experiences. The metallic foil texture and light blue palette add a premium, modern touch that’s unlike anything else in our industry.”

Departure Media partnered with Charleston-based creative agency BlueIon to develop the new brand identity. The collaboration resulted in a design that the company describes as bold, original, and unmistakably aligned with its mission and growth.

The redesigned website offers a streamlined, user-focused experience with new tools and features, including an interactive airport partner map, simplified contact and payment portals, and dedicated sections for advertisers and airport partners. It also includes resources for career opportunities and airport statistics in a cleaner, easier-to-navigate format.

“This wasn’t just a design update—it was a full team collaboration,” Bensen said. “Every department played a role, from sales shaping the advertiser section to production and marketing curating visuals, and business development refining content for airport partners. The result is a brand and website that truly reflect who we are and where we’re headed.”

The company said the rebrand represents more than a visual update—it signifies a renewed focus on redefining the possibilities of airport advertising.