Oakland International Earns Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) has achieved Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA), the second-highest certification in the Airports Council International (ACI) decarbonization program. The recognition marks OAK’s fourth year of participation in ACA and reflects the airport’s efforts to reduce emissions across its operations.

“Our OAK team is committed to reducing carbon emissions in our airport operations,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “We’re proud of the efforts that we have made towards that goal in recent years which led to this prestigious accreditation, and we thank our tenants for their partnership and cooperation as we implement carbon reduction strategies.”

The ACA program provides a standardized methodology for airports to measure emissions and develop decarbonization strategies through five certification levels. It remains the only airport-specific carbon standard based on internationally recognized methodologies.

OAK joins a select group of 11 North American airports certified at Level 4 or 4+, out of 614 airports accredited globally. The certification recognizes airports that are transforming operations and those of their business partners to achieve absolute emissions reductions.

OAK’s path to Level 4 accreditation includes several ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at decarbonization:

Carbon-Free Power: The Port Utilities Department sources 75 percent of the airport’s electricity from carbon-free providers.

Fleet Decarbonization: Approximately 40 percent of airport vehicles operate on alternative fuels, including electricity, renewable diesel, and renewable natural gas.

Electric Shuttle Buses: The airport operates five electric shuttle buses supported by a new charging depot designed to accommodate future fleet expansion.

Tenant Workgroups: OAK collaborates with tenants to identify barriers to zero-emission operations and pursue funding for implementation.

Efficient Buildings: Airport building performance has been enhanced through upgraded control systems to improve efficiency.

OAK continues to work toward achieving absolute emissions reductions and developing partnerships that support a zero-emission future for both the airport and its tenants.