Infinity Aviation Announces New De-Icing Services for Private Jet FBOs

Infinity Aviation recently announced at NBAA-BACE 2026 that it added onsite de-icing capabilities at its FBOs in Nashua, New Hampshire (KASH) and Trenton Mercer Airport (TTN).

“With our already rich offering of services at our FBOs, our new onsite de-icing service helps operators prepare aircraft for departure more efficiently in the colder months,” said Steven Levesque, CEO and Founder of Infinity Aviation.

Levesque added, “This is a vital service that we provide through the winter months for our customers, and they can be confident that we will keep their aircraft in safe operating condition.”

The de-icing services at KASH and TTN FBOs are equipped with their own dedicated trucks, with the ability to de-ice large cabin aircraft, up to a Gulfstream G650 and Global Express 7500.

At its Nashua, New Hampshire FBO, Infinity Aviation offers Type I and Type IV fluid, with Type IV de-icing fluid applied after Type I to prevent ice from forming.

Infinity Aviation’s team members have completed comprehensive training program on aircraft de-icing for Part 91 and 135 aircraft operators.

Levesque added, “Our team members go through rigorous training to learn to properly apply the de-icing fluid, and we all follow the same, strict written policies and procedures, ensuring the safety of our customers.”