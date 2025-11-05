Hampton Roads Executive Airport Partners with Avfuel to Expand Fueling Capabilities

Hampton Roads Executive Airport (KPVG) has entered into a strategic branding partnership with Avfuel Corporation, becoming part of the company’s network of more than 700 branded fueling locations worldwide. The collaboration enhances KPVG’s service offerings and supports its ongoing growth as one of Virginia’s leading general aviation airports.

“Partnering with Avfuel marks a defining step in our journey,” said Steven Fox, managing member of Virginia Aviation Associates LLC and owner of Hampton Roads Executive Airport. “We’re committed to raising the bar for every pilot, passenger and operator who chooses KPVG. Avfuel’s reputation for reliability, quality and aviation expertise aligns perfectly with our goals for growth and a high standard of service.”

Through the partnership, KPVG gains access to Avfuel’s high-quality fuel supply and operational support programs, including FAA-approved line service and supervisory training. The airport’s customers can now benefit from Avfuel Contract Fuel pricing, AVTRIP pilot rewards, Pro Card payment options, and sustainability tools such as book-and-claim for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon offsetting.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Avfuel’s extensive contract fuel program and lucrative AVTRIP pilot rewards program to Hampton Roads Executive Airport,” Fox said. “These offerings add tremendous value for our customers, expanding their access to competitive pricing, international fuel support and loyalty rewards within Avfuel’s trusted network.”

Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales, said the partnership aligns two organizations with shared values. “We couldn’t be more proud to align Avfuel’s brand with that of Hampton Roads Executive Airport,” Hirst said. “KPVG has long held a reputation for outstanding customer care and is dedicated to investing in not only its airfield, but also the industry at large—a commitment Avfuel shares with its own investments and network-wide initiatives.”

The new partnership comes as Hampton Roads Executive Airport advances an ambitious, multi-phase expansion plan. The airport recently completed a $20 million development that added a 96,000-square-foot jetport complex, featuring eight corporate hangars and a full-service fixed base operator (FBO). The project expanded total hangar space on the field to more than 500,000 square feet.

Since acquiring the airport in 2000, Fox and his partners have invested more than $80 million in infrastructure improvements, including a 5,350-foot runway, a parallel taxiway, and new hangar facilities across the 664-acre property. Located at the intersection of Interstates 64, 664, and 264, the airport provides convenient access to regional travelers and now supports more than 90,000 annual operations.

Looking ahead, Hampton Roads Executive Airport plans to position itself as a hub for advanced air mobility and sustainable aviation technologies. Future developments include infrastructure to support electric and hydrogen aircraft, aligning with Avfuel’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.